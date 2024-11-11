News & Insights

After-Hours Earnings Report for November 11, 2024 : GRAB, IAC, DDI, CCAP, MLYS, BIOX, LAZR, JRVR, ANGI, QUIK, ASRT, XAIR

November 11, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. GRAB reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%.IAC Inc. (IAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. IAC reported earnings of $-0.3 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (DDI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. DDI reported earnings of $0.54 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.85%.Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. CCAP reported earnings of $0.59 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -3.39%.Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.83. MLYS reported earnings of $-0.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 45.61%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. BIOX reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -128.57%.Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. LAZR reported earnings of $-0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.66. JRVR reported earnings of $0.48 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 37.50%.Angi Inc. (ANGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. ANGI reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 26 days.QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. QUIK reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -225.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. ASRT reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 400.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. XAIR reported earnings of $-0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -41.18%.

