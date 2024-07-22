After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2024 : CDNS, NXPI, LOGI, MEDP, AGNC, ZION, BOKF, CATY, AGYS, NBTB, EFSC, HSTM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. CDNS reported earnings of $0.94 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.06%.NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. NXPI reported earnings of $3.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.24%.Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. LOGI reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 52.94%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. MEDP reported earnings of $1.93 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 30.57%.AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. AGNC reported earnings of $0.67 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.90%.Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. ZION reported earnings of $1.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -0.90%.BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. BOKF reported earnings of $2.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.74%.Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. CATY reported earnings of $1.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.00%.Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. AGYS reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -44.44%.NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. NBTB reported earnings of $0.8 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.50%.Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. EFSC reported earnings of $1.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -17.83%.HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. HSTM reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.