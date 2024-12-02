After-Hours Earnings Report for December 2, 2024 : ZS, CRDO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. ZS reported earnings of $-0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 55.56%.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. CRDO reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.