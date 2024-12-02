Africa Oil Advances Share Buyback Program

Africa Oil (TSE:AOI) has released an update.

Africa Oil Corp. announced the successful repurchase of 636,300 common shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Since the program’s commencement, the company has repurchased over 23 million shares, with a maximum target set for nearly 39 million. The buyback initiative is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure and is in line with regulatory requirements.

