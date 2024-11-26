Affluent Partners Rebrands as Baijin Life Science

Affluent Partners Holdings (HK:1466) has released an update.
Affluent Partners Holdings Limited has announced that its shareholders have unanimously approved a special resolution to change the company name to Baijin Life Science Holdings Limited. The decision was made during an extraordinary general meeting, with all votes cast in favor of the resolution. This rebranding reflects the company’s strategic shift and positioning in the life sciences sector.
