AFC Energy Announces Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

AFC Energy (GB:AFC) has released an update.

AFC Energy PLC has announced its total number of voting rights, revealing a total of 747,441,307 Ordinary Shares in circulation as of 31 May 2024. Shareholders can use this figure as the basis for declaring their stakes or changes to their holdings in the company. AFC Energy specializes in providing hydrogen energy solutions and is poised for commercial deployment in various sectors, emphasizing the decarbonization of electricity needs.

