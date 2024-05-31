Afarak Group SE Concludes Key Annual Meeting

Afarak Group Plc (GB:AFRK) has released an update.

Afarak Group SE’s Annual General Meeting concluded with the approval of the financial statements for 2023, no dividends being issued, and the re-election of board members who will receive increased monthly compensation. Additionally, a significant authorization was made to the Board of Directors to issue new shares and special rights, which could affect nearly 90% of the company’s share capital, intended for financing and incentive schemes. Post-meeting, the board re-elected its chairperson and established committee compositions.

