Afarak Group Plc Holds Annual General Meeting

Afarak Group Plc confirmed at their annual general meeting that no dividends will be paid for the 2023 fiscal year, and re-elected three board members with approved compensation packages. Additionally, the board received authorization to issue new shares, potentially increasing the number of shares by up to 90.24%, to enhance financing and incentivize employees among other strategic initiatives.

