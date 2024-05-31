News & Insights

Afarak Group Plc Holds Annual General Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Afarak Group Plc (GB:AFRK) has released an update.

Afarak Group Plc confirmed at their annual general meeting that no dividends will be paid for the 2023 fiscal year, and re-elected three board members with approved compensation packages. Additionally, the board received authorization to issue new shares, potentially increasing the number of shares by up to 90.24%, to enhance financing and incentivize employees among other strategic initiatives.

