Aeris Resources Reports Safety and Diversity Progress

Aeris Resources Limited has reported a significant improvement in their operations, with their safety metrics showing a reduction in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate from 1.7 to 1.2. Additionally, the company is making strides in diversity, with 16% female participation and 11% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation.

