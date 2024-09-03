AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing Of $2.4 Billion Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), Tuesday announced pricing of senior notes offering, consisting of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 4.625 percent Senior Notes due 2029, and $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 4.950 percent Senior Notes due 2034.

The company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to acquire, invest in, finance or refinance aircraft assets and to repay indebtedness.

