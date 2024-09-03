News & Insights

Markets
AER

AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing Of $2.4 Billion Senior Notes

September 03, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), Tuesday announced pricing of senior notes offering, consisting of $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 4.625 percent Senior Notes due 2029, and $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of the Issuers' 4.950 percent Senior Notes due 2034.

The company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to acquire, invest in, finance or refinance aircraft assets and to repay indebtedness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.