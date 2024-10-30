Aena SA Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Earnings

Aena SA (ES:AENA) has released an update.

Aena SA reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net profits soaring to 1,449.8 million euros, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The company’s EBITDA grew by 26% to 2,663.3 million euros, driven by a notable rise in passenger traffic across its airports in Spain, London-Luton, and Brazil. Total revenues surged by 16.3%, highlighting strong commercial activity and improved aeronautical revenues.

