Aegon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA (earlier)

BofA upgraded Aegon (AEG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 7, up from EUR 6.20. Aegon has now built “a strong track record of delivery and stability of earnings” after a material de-risking of the business, the analyst tells investors. Given this and the commitment made at Q3 to return excess cash over time, “most of the ingredients for a re-rating are now present,” the analyst argues.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AEG:
- Aegon assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
- Aegon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
- Aegon price target raised to EUR 6.38 from EUR 6.33 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.