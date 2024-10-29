Aeeris Ltd Boosts Market Position with New Wins

Aeeris Ltd (AU:AER) has released an update.

Aeeris Ltd has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, bolstering its credibility and opening opportunities for new market ventures. The company reported unaudited revenue of $1,073,855 for the quarter, with significant contract wins in sectors like rail and renewables. Aeeris continues to enhance its sales and marketing efforts while advancing its IT capabilities to better manage severe weather alerts and insurance simulations.

