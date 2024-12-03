Aedifica Boosts Executive Incentives with Share Buyback

Aedifica (GB:0DKX) has released an update.

Aedifica has repurchased 8,000 of its own shares at an average price of €56.79 per share, aligning with its long-term incentive plan for the Executive Committee. This strategic move is part of Aedifica’s broader remuneration policy and reflects its commitment to rewarding leadership within the company.

