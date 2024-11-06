News & Insights

Aedge Group Limited Reshapes Board Leadership

November 06, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Aedge Group Limited (SG:XVG) has released an update.

Aedge Group Limited has announced a reconstitution of its Board and Board Committees, appointing Mr. Cheam Heng Haw as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, while Mr. Guok Chin Huat Samuel will resign by November 22, 2024. These changes aim to strengthen the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its strategic direction.

