AECI Ltd Sells Much Asphalt to Focus on Core Business

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited, to Old Mutual Private Equity and Sphere Investments for an estimated R1.1 billion. This strategic divestment allows AECI to focus on its core businesses in mining and chemicals, positioning the company for sustainable growth. The transaction is part of AECI’s strategy to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

