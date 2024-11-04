News & Insights

Stocks

AECI Ltd Sells Much Asphalt to Focus on Core Business

November 04, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited, to Old Mutual Private Equity and Sphere Investments for an estimated R1.1 billion. This strategic divestment allows AECI to focus on its core businesses in mining and chemicals, positioning the company for sustainable growth. The transaction is part of AECI’s strategy to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.