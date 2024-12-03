News & Insights

AECI Ltd Secures Noteholder Approval for Key Resolutions

December 03, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has successfully gained the approval of noteholders for two key resolutions, paving the way for the release of Much Asphalt from its guarantor obligations. The resolutions received overwhelming support, with over 89% of votes in favor for both the AECI05 and AECI06 bond classes. This milestone allows AECI to amend and restate certain financial terms and conditions, strengthening its financial flexibility.

