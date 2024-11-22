ADVFN PLC Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

ADVFN plc (GB:AFN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ADVFN PLC has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on December 16, 2024, in London. Shareholders will soon receive formal notices and proxy voting forms, with these documents also accessible on the company’s website. This meeting is an important event for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and performance.
For further insights into GB:AFN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.