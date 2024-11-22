ADVFN PLC Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

ADVFN plc (GB:AFN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ADVFN PLC has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on December 16, 2024, in London. Shareholders will soon receive formal notices and proxy voting forms, with these documents also accessible on the company’s website. This meeting is an important event for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and performance.

For further insights into GB:AFN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.