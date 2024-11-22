News & Insights

Stocks

ADVFN PLC Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

November 22, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ADVFN plc (GB:AFN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ADVFN PLC has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on December 16, 2024, in London. Shareholders will soon receive formal notices and proxy voting forms, with these documents also accessible on the company’s website. This meeting is an important event for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and performance.

For further insights into GB:AFN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.