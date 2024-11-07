News & Insights

Advantage Solutions reports Q3 revenue $939.3M vs. $1.02B last year

November 07, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

“We continued to execute on our operational priorities, which resulted in organic revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter,” said Advantage CEO Dave Peacock. “At the same time, we are making progress on our transformation initiatives to enhance Advantage’s core capabilities and maximize operating efficiencies across the business. We remain committed to achieving our 2024 guidance and relentlessly serving our clients through our broad range of interconnected services.”

