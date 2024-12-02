Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd Issues New Shares

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.
Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has announced the successful oversubscription of its private placement, resulting in the issuance of 5,030,734 fully paid ordinary shares. The shares are set to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s future prospects.
