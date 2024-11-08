Advanced Drainage reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.70, consensus $1.89

Reports Q2 revenue $782.6M, consensus $822.35M. Scott Barbour, President and CEO of ADS commented, “The Q2 results reflect strong demand at Infiltrator as well as the ADS residential and infrastructure end markets. Continued choppiness in the non-residential end market impacted revenue from both pipe and allied products which, combined with significant storm events, resulted in revenue flat to the prior year. Importantly, we were able to manage through demand fluctuations and unfavorable price/cost to maintain a robust Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.4%, underscoring the resiliency of the ADS business model.”

