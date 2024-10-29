News & Insights

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd Reports Strong Q1 Growth

October 29, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Advanced Braking Technology Limited (AU:ABV) has released an update.

Advanced Braking Technology Ltd has reported a robust first quarter, with product sales revenue soaring by 27% to $4.3 million and total sales reaching $4.4 million, marking a 24% increase. The company has also achieved a 69% rise in net profit after tax, underpinned by strategic growth in global markets, particularly in North America and Asia. Additionally, ABT’s new exclusive global distribution agreement for its innovative BrakeIQ system promises to enhance its revenue streams and market presence.

