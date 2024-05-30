News & Insights

Advance ZincTek Reports Final Director Update

May 30, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited has announced that Linda Barr ceased to be a director of the company as of May 31, 2024. Prior to her departure, Barr held an interest in 4,000 ordinary shares of the company through the Barr Super Fund account. This notice, complying with ASX listing rules, reflects the final update on director interests following Barr’s tenure.

