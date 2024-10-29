Advance Residence Investment Announces Strategic Reorganization

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation announces a strategic reorganization, with ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd abolishing its Logistics Division following an agreement with Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd. This change, effective November 1, 2024, reflects a shift in focus within their asset management operations.

