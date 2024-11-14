Aduro Clean Tech to present Hydrochemolytic technology at ARC24

Aduro Clean Tech (ADUR)nologies announced its participation at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Eric Appelman, the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer will present on November 21st, 2024, at 2:30 pm CET. His presentation, “An Effective Alternative to Pyrolysis in Chemical Recycling,” will explore how Aduro’s proprietary Hydrochemolytic technology addresses some longstanding challenges in the chemical recycling of complex and contaminated plastic waste streams. Appelman will present the technology’s unique approach that enables the selective breakdown of mixed plastics into valuable, saturated hydrocarbons while removing contaminants in a single, streamlined process. The HCT process operates at a lower energy mode, has higher tolerance to contaminations and produces a higher yield of higher value products.

