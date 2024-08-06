ADTRAN (ADTN) Reports Wider Q2 Loss on Lower Revenues Y/Y

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. ADTN reported lackluster results for the second quarter of 2024. The company’s bottom line was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate due to a tough macroeconomic environment. However, the top line matched estimates, supported by increased customer growth in the United States and Europe due to their latest fiber networking solutions.



Net Income



On a GAAP basis, net loss in the second quarter was $49.9 million or a loss of 63 cents per share compared with a loss of $39.1 million or a loss of 50 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $18.8 million or a loss of 24 cents per share. The loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.

Revenues



Quarterly total revenues dipped to $226 million from $327.4 million in the year-ago quarter, owing to soft demand trends across the network solutions business. The top line, however, aligned with the consensus estimate.



Revenues from Network Solutions in the reported quarter were $179.2 million compared with $283 million in the year-ago quarter. Services and Support revenues were $46.8 million, up from $44.4 million a year ago.



Other Details



Total cost of sales decreased from $234.8 million to $144.4 million. GAAP gross profit came in at $81.6 million compared with $92.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. Operating loss in the quarter was $38.3 million compared with $44.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP gross margin in the reported quarter was 41.9% compared with 38.6% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter declined to 0.7% from 1.1%.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In the first six months of 2024, ADTRAN generated $56.5 million of cash from operating activities against a cash utilization of $36.2 million in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had $111.2 million in cash and cash equivalents with $30.6 million of deferred compensation liability.



Moving Forward



For the third quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $215-235 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in a range of -1% to +3%.

Zacks Rank

ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Upcoming Releases



