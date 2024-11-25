News & Insights

Adslot Ltd’s Strategic Overhaul and Future Prospects

November 25, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd is undergoing a strategic transformation under its interim CEO, focusing on cost reductions and operational restructuring. The company has reduced its workforce by 25%, reorganized its operations into five key divisions, and is making strides in digital advertising with its StoreFront solution. Despite challenges, Adslot raised $2.02 million in equity and aims for improved financial performance and revenue growth.

