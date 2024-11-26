Adslot Ltd Appoints New Auditor Amid Global Expansion

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.
Adslot Ltd has announced a change in its auditing firm, appointing MNSA Pty Ltd as its new auditor following a resolution at the latest Annual General Meeting. This shift comes after the resignation of their previous auditor, Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. The company, headquartered in Australia, continues to expand its global operations in the automated guaranteed advertising sector.
