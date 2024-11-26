News & Insights

Stocks

Adslot Ltd Appoints New Auditor Amid Global Expansion

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Adslot Ltd has announced a change in its auditing firm, appointing MNSA Pty Ltd as its new auditor following a resolution at the latest Annual General Meeting. This shift comes after the resignation of their previous auditor, Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. The company, headquartered in Australia, continues to expand its global operations in the automated guaranteed advertising sector.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.