Adriatic Metals Sees Increased Stake by L1 Capital

November 14, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:ADT) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals has announced a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which now holds a 15.53% stake in the company. This change reflects an increase from the previous holding, indicating growing investor confidence in Adriatic Metals. The substantial holder’s voting power now stands at 43,177,705 shares, highlighting significant interest in the company’s future prospects.

