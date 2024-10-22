Adrad Holdings Confirms Strong AGM Results

Adrad Holdings Limited (AU:AHL) has released an update.

Adrad Holdings Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing that all resolutions were successfully carried. Notably, the re-election of Director Donald McGurk was unanimously approved, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company maintains a positive outlook as it continues to engage with investors and stakeholders.

