ADP price target raised to $290 from $260 at Jefferies

October 22, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on ADP (ADP) to $290 from $260 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the payroll sector. Over the course of 2024, growth and margin expectations reset across the board and the stocks underperformed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the combination of more reasonable expectations and valuation multiples make it more constructive on the group heading into earnings. Employment remains resilient, Jefferies contends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

