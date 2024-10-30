News & Insights

Adelong Gold Limited Advances Exploration and Strategic Partnerships

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has announced promising results from its recent exploration activities at the Adelong Gold Project, with significant soil sampling findings indicating potential new drill targets. In a strategic move, Adelong Gold has entered a farm-in agreement with Great Divide Mining, which includes a staged acquisition that could see Great Divide earn up to a 51% interest in the project. Additionally, the company is advancing its exploration efforts in Brazil, identifying potential lithium and rare earth elements, enhancing its portfolio in the burgeoning sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

