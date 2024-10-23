Adecco upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Adecco (AHEXY) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of CHF 36. The firm says a combination of incremental cost savings, business mix and improvements in regional operating structures could provide valuation support.
