Adecco upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Adecco (AHEXY) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of CHF 36. The firm says a combination of incremental cost savings, business mix and improvements in regional operating structures could provide valuation support.

