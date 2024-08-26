News & Insights

Markets
AHCO

AdaptHealth Appoints Scott Barnhart As COO

August 26, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) announced on Monday that it has appointed Scott Barnhart as chief operating officer, with effect from September 23.

Most recently, Barnhart served as COO of Qurate Retail Group, a retail group.

Prior to that, he worked in senior executive positions at some of the companies across several industries, including his role as President of Global Medical Products & Supply Chain at Cardinal Health

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.