AdaptHealth Appoints Scott Barnhart As COO

(RTTNews) - AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) announced on Monday that it has appointed Scott Barnhart as chief operating officer, with effect from September 23.

Most recently, Barnhart served as COO of Qurate Retail Group, a retail group.

Prior to that, he worked in senior executive positions at some of the companies across several industries, including his role as President of Global Medical Products & Supply Chain at Cardinal Health

