Adairs Ltd. Director Adjusts Stock Holdings

Adairs Ltd. has announced a change in the securities holdings of Director Mark Ronan, who exercised 540,000 options under the company’s equity incentive plan, acquiring 45,000 ordinary shares while selling 40,000 shares. This strategic move affected Ronan’s overall stake, reflecting active engagement with the company’s stock incentives.

