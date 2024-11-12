News & Insights

Stocks

Adairs Ltd. Director Adjusts Stock Holdings

November 12, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Ltd. has announced a change in the securities holdings of Director Mark Ronan, who exercised 540,000 options under the company’s equity incentive plan, acquiring 45,000 ordinary shares while selling 40,000 shares. This strategic move affected Ronan’s overall stake, reflecting active engagement with the company’s stock incentives.

For further insights into AU:ADH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.