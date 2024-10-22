Adacel Technologies to Delist from ASX Amidst Low Liquidity

Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced its voluntary delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange, citing limited trading liquidity and an undervaluation of its shares as key reasons. The company’s directors believe that being unlisted will allow for a fairer assessment of its true value, as the current market conditions for small-cap firms are not favorable. Shareholders are advised to sell their securities before the delisting to avoid any potential complications.

