ADA advises doctors, patients not to use compounded GLP-1s

The American Diabetes Association is advising doctors and patients not to use compounded GLP-1s due to uncertainty about their content, safety, quality, and effectiveness. The ADA’s statement seeks to provide guidance for health care professionals and people with diabetes and/or obesity. “These medications are critical not just for diabetes and weight management, but also for mitigation of cardiovascular and kidney disease risks in high-risk individuals,” said Dr. Joshua J. Neumiller, the ADA’s president-elect, health care & education and the statement’s lead author. “We urge health care professionals to consider this guidance statement due to concerns around the safety, quality, and effectiveness of compounded versions of these products.” “It is important to consider this guidance as use of incretin-based therapies continues to expand. As demand continues to increase, it is possible that intermittent shortages may occur. We encourage health care professionals and people living with diabetes and obesity to consider this guidance in conjunction with clinical judgment and individual preferences when making informed care decisions,” said Dr. Nuha ElSayed, the ADA’s senior vice president, health care improvement and the manuscript’s senior author. The Fly notes that the decision could be negative for Hims & Hers (HIMS) as well as LifeMD (LFMD).

