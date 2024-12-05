AD1 Holdings Rebrands to AdNeo, Eyes Growth

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Limited is rebranding to AdNeo Limited as it continues its strategy of acquiring and managing high-growth companies in the SaaS and innovative services sectors. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by focusing on operational efficiency and innovation to tap into new market opportunities.

