AD1 Holdings Rebrands to AdNeo, Eyes Growth

AD1 Holdings Limited is rebranding to AdNeo Limited as it continues its strategy of acquiring and managing high-growth companies in the SaaS and innovative services sectors. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by focusing on operational efficiency and innovation to tap into new market opportunities.
