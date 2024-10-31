AD1 Holdings Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd has announced a security consolidation, correcting a previous announcement regarding the reorganisation of its securities, including ordinary shares and options. This move is aimed at providing clarity and precision in the company’s financial operations, potentially affecting investor decisions. The consolidation impacts various securities with different expiration dates and exercise prices.

For further insights into AU:AD1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.