AD1 Holdings Gears Up for Growth with Strategic Moves

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings has reported a promising start to FY25 with the acquisition of creative agency Oliver Grace, which has already shown significant revenue and profit growth. The company also completed a successful $2.6 million capital raise and secured 13 new customer wins in the first quarter. With strategic cost reductions and strong sales pipelines, AD1 is poised for further expansion in the coming quarters.

