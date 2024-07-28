Acumen Pharma Presents Patient Experience And Biomarker Data From Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD Study

(RTTNews) - Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) announced new findings from its Phase 1 INTERCEPT-Alzheimer's disease study of sabirnetug (ACU193). The research highlights the experiences of patients in the clinical trial to inform development of future trials, biomarker data to support sabirnetug's mechanism of action, and an ultra-sensitive method of measuring small amounts of sabirnetug in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Acumen is developing sabirnetug as a potential best-in-class antibody treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The company presented patient experience and biomarker data from Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD study at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2024.

The study revealed that three administrations of sabirnetug significantly lowered CSF levels of both pre- and post-synaptic proteins, consistent with its proposed mechanism of action to inhibit synaptic binding of amyloid beta oligomers.

VAMP2, a biomarker associated with synaptic injury, was significantly lowered in all multiple ascending dose cohorts and appeared to be the biomarker most sensitive to sabirnetug in the study.

Acumen said it is planning to evaluate longer-term changes in biomarkers and their relationship to clinical outcomes in the ongoing 18-month Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD to further support sabirnetug's mechanism of action.

