Acuity Brands To Acquire QSC - Quick Facts

October 24, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands (AYI) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire QSC, LLC for a purchase price of $1.215 billion, or $1.1 billion net of approximately $100 million in present value of expected tax benefits. It is expected to be accretive to fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share.

QSC provides a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform that includes controls, sensors and software with broad applications across multiple end-markets including education, commercial, hospitality, government, healthcare and transportation. It delivered sales of approximately $535 million for the twelve months ending August 31, 2024.

