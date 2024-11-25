Activision’s new ‘Call of Duty’ hits launch window record for total players

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Activision said that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” which released last month, is the biggest “Call of Duty” ever in its first 30 days in terms of total players, hours played, and total matches played. The game marked the first release in the popular franchise since Microsoft closed on its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the first game in the series to launch day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass.

