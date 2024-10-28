News & Insights

Activeport Group Extends Securities Offer Deadline

October 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has announced an extension to the closing date for its securities offer under the prospectus filed earlier this month. This update provides potential investors with additional time to participate in the proposed issue of securities. The extension reflects the company’s strategic adjustments to its capital raising efforts.

