Actelis Networks Cancels Acquisition of Quality Industrial

Actelis Networks, Inc. has terminated its plans to acquire a majority stake in Quality Industrial Corp, having initially aimed to acquire between 61% to 75% of the company. The decision follows the invocation of a termination clause, bringing an end to the proposed acquisition after the necessary notice period expired. This update is part of a broader disclosure and does not imply any financial liability or incorporation into existing filings.

