Actelis Networks Cancels Acquisition of Quality Industrial

An update from Actelis Networks, Inc. ( (ASNS) ) is now available.
Actelis Networks, Inc. has terminated its plans to acquire a majority stake in Quality Industrial Corp, having initially aimed to acquire between 61% to 75% of the company. The decision follows the invocation of a termination clause, bringing an end to the proposed acquisition after the necessary notice period expired. This update is part of a broader disclosure and does not imply any financial liability or incorporation into existing filings.
Find detailed analytics on ASNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Steep Slide Is Likely to Continue,’ Says Analyst About Spirit Airlines Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
- ValueAct’s $1B Stake in Meta Platforms is a Constructive Bet, Not an Activist Move
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.