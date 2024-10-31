ACSL Ltd. Gains from Government Drone Subsidy

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has announced it will record significant non-operating income from a government subsidy aimed at enhancing drone technology, which aligns with its innovation and implementation goals. This move highlights ACSL’s focus on advancing drone performance and security, positioning it prominently in the market. The financial impact of this income has already been accounted for in their annual forecast.

