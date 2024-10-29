ACSL Ltd. Expands U.S. Presence with Major Drone Deal

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has entered into a distribution agreement with Exertis Almo in the U.S., marking a significant step in expanding its presence in the American drone market. The agreement includes a substantial order for 500 units of their SOTEN drones, valued at $3.375 million, highlighting the growing demand for secure and high-performance drones amidst tightening U.S. regulations on foreign drone manufacturers.

