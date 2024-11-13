News & Insights

ACSL Ltd. Adjusts 2024 Earnings Forecast Amid Sales Delays

November 13, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reducing its expected sales and profit per share due to delays in U.S. sales booking and foreign exchange losses. Despite favorable sales in Japan and efforts to optimize resources, ordinary profit is anticipated to be lower than previously forecasted. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic focus on business transformation and operational efficiency.

