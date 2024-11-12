ACS Reports Profit Growth and Strategic Expansions

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA reported a 5.1% increase in net profit, reaching €605 million in the first nine months of 2024, supported by strong growth from Turner and improved working capital management. The company’s recent strategic moves include the acquisition of Dornan and the integration of Flatiron with Dragados North America, solidifying its position as a major player in the U.S. construction market. With a robust portfolio increase and focus on high-growth markets, ACS is poised for continued expansion.

