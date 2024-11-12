News & Insights

Stocks

ACS Reports Profit Growth and Strategic Expansions

November 12, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA reported a 5.1% increase in net profit, reaching €605 million in the first nine months of 2024, supported by strong growth from Turner and improved working capital management. The company’s recent strategic moves include the acquisition of Dornan and the integration of Flatiron with Dragados North America, solidifying its position as a major player in the U.S. construction market. With a robust portfolio increase and focus on high-growth markets, ACS is poised for continued expansion.

For further insights into ES:ACS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.