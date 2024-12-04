News & Insights

Acrux Limited Secures $2.65M to Bolster Drug Development

December 04, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has successfully raised $2.65 million through a share placement and is offering a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise an additional $2 million, which will support the advancement of its pharmaceutical development projects. The capital injection will help Acrux push four key projects towards FDA dossier submission, enhancing its pipeline of topical pharmaceutical products. Strategic investment from NorthStar Impact Funds and participation from Acrux’s Board members underscore strong investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

